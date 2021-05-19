Donald Trump

McConnell Opposes 'Slanted and Unbalanced' January 6 Commission Proposal

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: May 19, 2021 1:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) publicly opposed the bipartisan commission to study the January 6 riot at the United States Capitol for being “unbalanced.” House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) also oppose the legislation, which is slated to be voted on in the House on Wednesday.

McConnell added that there is "no shortage" of "robust investigations" by federal entities of the events that happened on January 6.

"There is, has been, and there will continue to be, no shortage of robust investigations by two separate branches of the federal government," he said on the Senate floor. "It's not all clear what new facts our additional investigation, yet another commission, could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress."

The House is expected to pass the legislation to create the commission on Wednesday, with bipartisan support.

