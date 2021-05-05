Liz Cheney Keeps Making This Worse on Herself

As Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), the chair of the House Republican Conference, keeps finding herself in the news, it appears inevitable that the vote to oust her from this leadership role is fast approaching. She has turned out to be her own worst enemy on this as she lashes out against the GOP, especially former President Donald Trump. The Washington Post published her op-ed on Wednesday, "Liz Cheney: The GOP is at a turning point. History is watching us."

Coverage to do with Rep. Cheney's political future, or lack thereof, is full of members, named and unnamed, sharing that she will likely lose her leadership title. Perhaps the most thoughtful perspective, a rather simple one, is that what happens to Liz Cheney is up to Liz Cheney.

Over the weekend, when the congresswoman was finding herself increasingly in the news, I reported on the take that Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) had, the chair of the Republican Study Committee. He told Axios when asked if Cheney will still have her position in a month that "I don't know" and "That's up to her. I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning."

I emphasized Rep. Banks view while speaking to Sophie Mann of Real America's Voice.

Well, less than a week after Rep. Banks made such remarks, Rep. Cheney very much does not seem to "be on the same team."

On Tuesday, Melanie Zanona with Politico profiled Rep. Banks as "The pro-Trump Republican trying to upstage Cheney," with a subheadline reading "As new knives are taken out for the House GOP's No. 3 leader, Rep. Jim Banks is on the rise."

In addition to doubling down on calling out Trump's remarks about the 2020 election, her op-ed also makes this point. "Finally, we Republicans need to stand for genuinely conservative principles, and steer away from the dangerous and anti-democratic Trump cult of personality." Is the congresswoman saying that one cannot be a Republican and follow the former president so enthusiastically? It sure sounds like it, which is not a wise idea for a woman who insists she is a Republican and who had even said she'd be open to running for president in 2024.

Various Republicans in the House, including leaders and other high ranking members, have criticized Cheney from coming out so strongly against Trump when he is still a major part of the Republican Party.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, the only two Republicans who rank above Cheney in the House, have come out against her too. Leader McCarthy was caught up in a "hot mic" moment shortly before a "Fox & Friends" appearance saying that "I've had it with her," when it comes to Rep. Cheney. "You know, I've lost confidence." While the remarks were made ahead of his interview, they don't sound all that "hot" to me. Is there anyone who doesn't expect McCarthy to feel this way?

BREAKING: @SteveScalise is backing @EliseStefanik’s bid for House Republican Conference chair. Stefanik is campaigning in advance of @Liz_Cheney’s ouster.



This is a major development in the House Republican leadership.



Much more in @PunchbowlNews

AM — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) May 5, 2021

Rep. Scalise earlier today followed Trump's move in endorsing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) as Cheney's replacement.