LeBron James Tweets 'YOU'RE NEXT' About Police Officer Involved in Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo via AP

On Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James, the outspoken basketball player on the LA Lakers, tweeted quite the alarming message about Officer Nicholas Reardon, the police officer who fatally shot 16-year old Ma’Khia Bryant. As Julio reported, police body cam footage shows Bryant was using a knife she wielded to threaten another girl. As of 4:45pm, it appears the tweet has been deleted, about an hour after it had been up. 

"YOU'RE NEXT" the tweet read, with an hourglass emoji, along with "#ACCOUNTABILITY." A picture of Reardon is included.

James' tweet came not long after Reardon was identified as the officer involved. Understandably, that James is using his massive platform in such a way has disturbed many users. 

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called on Twitter and the NBA to take notice.

KIRO 7 Local News reported that Ohio Public Safety Director Ned Pettus has urged patience, acknowledging that Bryant's death is "a horrendous tragedy," but also pointed out the video shows that there’s more to this. It requires us to pause, take a look at the sequence of events, and though it’s not easy, wait for the facts as determined by an independent investigation."

James had certainly done anything but. 

He has been particularly outspoken about race, with his strong support for Black Lives Matter. Meanwhile, he has also used his platform to publicly condemn Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey for speaking up in support the people of Hong Kong long for democracy. 

