Texas

One Dead, Several Injured After Shooting in Bryan, Texas

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 08, 2021 6:25 PM
Source: Screenshot of Tweet from Rusty Surette

Update: The suspect has been identified as Larry Bollin, 27, of Grimes County. He was eventually arrested in Bedias, 25 miles away from Bryan, where the shooting took place. He's being charged with murder and held on $1 million bond. 

Update: According to KBTX's report, "The suspect’s identity has not been released, but [Police Chief Eric] Buske said the suspect is an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and used a handgun in the shooting. Witnesses have described to KBTX that the shootings appeared targeted. Police said no motive was apparent at this time."


Update: An unnamed trooper was shot in pursuit of the suspect. He is in surgery.

As KBTX has been covering, a suspect was just apprehended by police moments ago following a shooting Thursday afternoon at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan, Texas. Though the suspect is not yet named, their coverage notes that Bryan Police Chief Eric "Buske said the suspect is believed to be an employee of Kent Moore Cabinets and did not rule out the possibility of additional suspects. Police are working on a phone line where the families of Kent Moore employees can get updates."

Buske said that police were called to the scene at about 2:30pm, but it took a "short time" for officers to arrive, and the suspect had already fled.

One person died on the scene, while four were sent to the St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in critical condition. As KBTX reported, Chief Buske said that one person is in non-critical condition, and a seventh person was transported because of an asthma attack.

The address in question is Kent Moore Cabinets. 

Most Popular