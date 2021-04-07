Here's How Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin Pledges to Fight Back Against Big Tech

While big tech companies are cracking down on religious and conservative posts, businessman and Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Glenn Youngkin is making fighting back an important part of his campaign.

Townhall was given a first look at an unapologetic ad from Youngkin highlighting this crucial issue.

"A handful of California mega corporations are deciding who can say what, promoting positions that they agree with, and canceling conservative opinions and religious beliefs," Youngkin says during the ad, while his face and voice are distorted. The ad then reads "Content Warning: Big tech has canceled this communication." The ad continues with an assurance from Youngkin that "as governor, I'll fine big tech companies that silence Virginians, and I will never apologize for standing up for the first amendment."

The ad also contains a flurry of messages which conservative users may have been all too familiar with, that comments and content can't be posted, as well as the warning of "sensitive content: some people may find offensive."

Youngkin spoke to Townhall about the importance of this issue. "Restrictions on our 1st Amendment rights, the flow of information, and free expression are now commonplace in America. As governor, I will stand up for Virginians and stand up to big tech censorship and corporations seeking to decide the boundaries of our public discourse. Today’s overt canceling of views, voices, and opinions is dangerous and un-American," he said in a statement to Townhall.

The issue also came up in a candidate profile from WAVY-TV, a local NBC outlet. When asked "What do you hope to accomplish, if elected," Youngkin's answer in part referenced, with added emphasis, "I also have plans to restore Virginians’ confidence in the integrity of our elections, fight back against big tech censorship, protect our Second Amendment rights, respect the sanctity of human life, and support our law enforcement heroes."

You can watch the full ad below:



