Hypocrisy Exposed: Social Media Manager of 'Teen Vogue' Opposed to McCammond Hiring Tweeted 'N-Word'

Christine Davitt, the Senior Social Media Manager of Teen Vogue, may have wanted to check out her own social media history before publicly speaking out against the now ousted Alexi McCammond. After controversy surrounded resurfaced tweets from 2011, when McCammond was 17, the would-be editor-in-chief parted ways before she even started there.

In August 2009 and September 2009 and in September 2010, Davitt tweets contained the word "n***a," including one where she said "I love the contradictory nature of the phrase white n***a." The tweets, available in a screenshot from Fox News' Morgan Phillips, do not look as if Davitt used asterisks. Davitt has since made her Twitter and Instagram accounts private.

According to Davitt's LinkedIn, she graduated from SUNY New Paltz in 2010. Her LinkedIn 'About' section reads:

Communications and social media professional with 7+ years of experience representing brands and organizations with audiences of up to 15MM. Social media wonk, pop culture enthusiast, and unabashed nerd passionate about exploring the Internet's unending potential for fun, entertainment, and social good. Let's work together!

A select amount of Davitt's 18,582 tweets are viewable through Muck Rack. At 8:13pm this tweet response came in to one of Davitt's twitter threads:

Lmao - check out what @FoxNews just posted about you. Looks like you’ve been living in a glass house. Maybe you can ask your former boss for job hunting tips — Big E (@ArsenalHenryFan) March 21, 2021

Davitt's original tweet appears to have read: "Lmao the fact that this needs to be said ?? We live in a capitalist society, the notion that workers have the power to hire and fire their own bosses is egregiously out of touch"

Phillips' reporting makes mention of several instances in which Davitt, who has said she's of Irish and Filipina descent, spoke out against McCammond on social media:

Davitt on March 8 posted a letter on Instagram from Teen Vogue staff expressing concern to Conde Nast management about the hiring of McCammond, "in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets." "So proud of my @teenvogue colleagues. The work continues…" Davitt wrote in a caption. McCammond announced she would not be joining Teen Vogue as editor-in-chief as originally planned, saying her past tweets "have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about." "‘[Exhales the deepest sigh I've ever sighed]," Davitt wrote on Twitter an hour after McCammond made the announcement.

Teen Vogue published an op-ed from Tayo Bero in October 2019, which in closing read:

There’s been much debate within the Black community about the N-word and just how much good our supposed “reclaiming” of it can actually do. And in moments like this, that feels like a valid point. But one thing that shouldn’t be up for dispute is who gets to use it. And if you ain’t Black, that ain’t you.

Davitt lists extensive social media managerial work experience on her LinkedIn, including the Social Media Coordinator of Oxygen Media from March 2013-February 2015; the Social Media Manager of Brigade Marketing, LLC from June 2015-October 2015; the Associate Social Media Editor for New York Magazine from November 2015-February 2016; and, before her current role, the Social Media Manager of Vanity Fair, from March 2016 to May 2019. Davitt has been the Senior Social Media Manager of Teen Vogue since May 2019.

Since May 2017 has been on the Board of Advisors for the Third Wave Fund, which is also mentioned in her Twitter bio and on her Instagram, with a link to a fundraiser supporting the organization's "Fund the Sex Worker Giving Circle this GiveOUT Day."