Amnesty Bills Pass U.S. House of Representatives, Critics Warn with Redefinition of DREAMers

In a 228-197 vote, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Dream and Promise Act on Thursday night, which would provide legal status and a path to citizenship for 2.5 million "DREAMers." The legislation passed with the support from nine Republicans.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), however, tweeted a warning that the bill redefines who qualifies.

In the midst of a border crisis, Democrats are sneaking through an amnesty bill.



HR 6 redefines “Dreamers” to mean...just about anyone. I explain how in this video. pic.twitter.com/FceJ9UKHb6 — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 18, 2021

The Heritage Foundation released a report available for viewing in opposition to the legislation. A summary on their website in part read:

The American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 (ADPA) would increase both illegal and legal immigration, would significantly increase agency and court backlogs, and would lead to skyrocketing costs for the American taxpayer. The legislation is a bold attempt to trade American national security, sovereignty, and well-being for perceived political benefit.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform noted that they opposed the bill when introduced in 2019. It passed the U.S. House of Representatives in a 237 to 187 vote, but did not become law. Speaking of their concerns under a Biden administration, FAIR wrote:

Amnesty in the midst of a full-blown border crisis of President Biden’s own making is an affront to commonsense and the American people. This bill does not acknowledge the crisis at the border or the abuse of our asylum process, much less offer any steps to remedy the situation. It offers a clear indication that amnesty and virtually unchecked migration are now the lone priorities of House Democrats on immigration. The only crisis, as far as House Democrats see it, is the lack of amnesty for illegal aliens already here, and this bill aims to “fix” that problem.

The House also passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act that same night, which would allow for an estimated over 1.5 million farm workers to apply for legal if they have worked in the United States in agriculture for 180 days over two years

"Despite the catchy title, the bill does nothing to actually modernize America’s agricultural workforce" FAIR said, and further said that:

The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is a naked attempt at mass amnesty at the worst possible time. The bill would amnesty over 1 million illegal aliens and encourage further illegal immigration. Further, it would place the amnestied aliens in a strange limbo period, tying them to agriculture for years using a restricted work permit and promising a path to citizenship. As FAIR’s government relations team has noted in the press and informed lawmakers in Capitol Hill, this is indentured servitude.

Heritage referred to this bill as "one of the most egregious immigration amnesty bills in recent memory."

The bills are being voted as standalone, strategically so, which CBS said "may represent Democrats' best chance of getting immigration legislation through the evenly divided Senate." MarketWatch, however, emphasized a different take, noting that the "bill faces tough time in Senate."