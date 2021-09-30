School Choice

Education Secretary: Parents Are Not 'Primary Stakeholders' in Education Decisions

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Education Secretary: Parents Are Not 'Primary Stakeholders' in Education Decisions

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

During testimony before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee on Thursday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that parents of school aged children should not act as the “primary stakeholders” in education decisions. Asked by Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) about parental decisions in education, and whether or not parents should indeed be “primary stakeholders,” Cardona said that parents are “important stakeholders” but that educators have a role to play in programming decisions. He would not concede that parents should be the main decision makers in education.

Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D), who is vying for his old job in the governor's mansion back, also came under fire for similar comments. McAuliffe said that parents should not dictate what curriculum is being taught to their children in schools. 

Cardona also dodged questions on school reopening discretions, and decision making processes for mask wearing policies for children in schools.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Marine Who Rescued Baby at Kabul Airport Now Being Investigated
Leah Barkoukis
Has Biden Lost Control of His Party? Psaki Attempts to Explain By Citing Democracy
Katie Pavlich
Biden's Border Crisis Is About to Get Much Worse
VIP
Julio Rosas
Lummis Rips IRS Plans to Snoop on Your Bank Account
Katie Pavlich
Capitol Hill Reporter Digs Herself a Hole After Trying to Mask Shame Family of Marine Killed In Kabul
Julio Rosas
Senator Trying to Hold Big Tech Accountable Knows Nothing About Big Tech
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular