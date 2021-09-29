CDC

GOP Doctors Urge CDC to Recognize COVID Natural Immunity

Posted: Sep 29, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Led by Republican Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) and the GOP Doctors caucus in the House of Representatives, Republican lawmakers are urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to “recognize natural immunity” as the fight over vaccine mandates heats up, Fox News reported first.

"The U.S. Department of Defense vaccine mandate has the potential to lead to a national security crisis by separating up to 20% of our military personnel, many of whom likely have natural immunity,” a letter to the CDC from the lawmakers reads, referencing recent vaccine mandates. “Published and submitted journal articles verify immunity from natural infection and innate immunity in measuring an individual’s level of protection to COVID-19. One study examining this found that patients who recovered from COVID-19 could produce long-term immune response...We urge the CDC to acknowledge natural immunity and work with other federal agencies to ensure all future guidance, policies and federally-funded research take this evidence into account and build off it.”

While the Biden administration promises to be "following the science," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky was found to have gone against a panel's advisory on COVID booster shots for certain demographics. 

