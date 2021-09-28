RNC

RNC Sues Two Vermont Cities Over Provision Allowing Noncitizens to Vote

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 28, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is taking action against new voting laws in Vermont, Fox News first reported on Tuesday. Along with the Vermont GOP, the RNC is taking the cities of Montpelier and Winooski to court over new edicts that allow non-citizens to vote. 

The committee said that the new provisions were a violation of the constitution, and part of a “far-left assault” on election integrity.

“Democrats are trying to dismantle the integrity of our elections. In addition to attacking widely supported safeguards like voter ID, Democrats also want foreign citizens to vote in American elections. Republicans are fighting back on this far-left assault against election integrity -- unlike radical Democrats, we believe that our elections should be decided solely by American citizens. This is a matter of principle and we will fight in all 50 states to ensure this remains the case,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a release.

 Vermont Governor Phil Scott (R-VT) vetoed the legislation but was overridden by the state legislature.

"Allowing a highly variable town-by-town approach to municipal voting creates inconsistency in election policy, as well as separate and unequal classes of residents potentially eligible to vote on local issues," he said in a statement earlier this year, citing the legislature allowing voting changes to individual town charters.

The committee said that the suit was only part of an "ongoing effort" to fight for election integrity nationwide.

