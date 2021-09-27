southern border

Republican Governors Respond to Psaki's Dismissal of GOP Efforts on Border Crisis

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the growing crisis at the southern border last week, and claimed that Republican governors are failing to put forward “solutions or steps” for the Biden administration to control the crisis. 

In reality, 26 GOP governors penned a letter to the Biden administration pleading for a meeting with the president to discuss the lack of federal action regarding the border crisis. Republican governors who signed onto the letter reminded Psaki of their request, which was subsequently ignored by the president.

