southern border

Has Biden Ever Been to the Border? The RNC Wants to Know

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

As the humanitarian and national security crisis at the southern border surges under President Joe Biden’s watch, it cannot be confirmed whether or not the president has ever been to the border during his decades-long career in politics. The Republican National Committee (RNC) accuses the president of having failed to ever visit the southern border.

“Has Joe Biden ever been to the border? It’s a question that needs to be answered by the president, who is presiding over the most disastrous border crisis in decades. The RNC Research team investigated and has been unable to find a single example of Biden visiting the border in at least a decade, even when he was Obama’s border czar. Biden created a humanitarian crisis at the border and refuses to take responsibility for it. The buck stops with him, and it is long past time for Biden to make the trip, see the devastating impacts of his open border policies for himself, and address the crises his failed policies created,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. 

Fox News' Peter Doocy also pressed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on the lack of available record of a Biden border visit, during a briefing on Wednesday.

Biden previously said that he would visit the border "at some point."

