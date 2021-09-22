Tom Cotton: The World 'Laughs' At Biden After Weak UN Address

President Joe Biden’s address to the United Nations on Tuesday drew criticism from Republicans for failing to adequately address adversaries, including Russia and China. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed Biden for failing to identify China as an enemy, and warned that the world sees the commander-in-chief as laughable.

“I think a lot of the world sees Joe Biden and just laughs at the statements he made yesterday. You just mentioned or played a clip there, he said we don't seek a new Cold War. Well, of course we don't seek a new Cold War. We would rather have peace with all nations. But when China is waging a Cold War against the United States, we don't have a choice whether we're in it or not. We only have a choice to win or to lose. But beyond that, he didn't even mention China's name," Cotton said during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday. "It's like he was scared to mention China's name. Now, I know the White House is doing damage control today, saying that was by design. Let me give you a contrast. In 2014, after Russia invaded Crimea, Barack Obama, who's no one's idea of a chest-beating American nationalist, used Russia's name more than 10 times in his United Nations speech. So I think Xi Jinping and China's communist leaders in Beijing are laughing today at Joe Biden. And that's a dangerous thing for China not to take the American president seriously.”

China is waging a Cold War against the United States. Joe Biden doesn't have a choice whether we're in it or not—we only have the option to win or to lose. pic.twitter.com/ipiTJacyle — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 22, 2021

Rather than confronting adversaries, Biden spent much of his speech addressing climate change.