United Nations

Tom Cotton: The World 'Laughs' At Biden After Weak UN Address

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Tom Cotton: The World 'Laughs' At Biden After Weak UN Address

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden’s address to the United Nations on Tuesday drew criticism from Republicans for failing to adequately address adversaries, including Russia and China. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed Biden for failing to identify China as an enemy, and warned that the world sees the commander-in-chief as laughable.

“I think a lot of the world sees Joe Biden and just laughs at the statements he made yesterday. You just mentioned or played a clip there, he said we don't seek a new Cold War. Well, of course we don't seek a new Cold War. We would rather have peace with all nations. But when China is waging a Cold War against the United States, we don't have a choice whether we're in it or not. We only have a choice to win or to lose. But beyond that, he didn't even mention China's name," Cotton said during an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday. "It's like he was scared to mention China's name. Now, I know the White House is doing damage control today, saying that was by design. Let me give you a contrast. In 2014, after Russia invaded Crimea, Barack Obama, who's no one's idea of a chest-beating American nationalist, used Russia's name more than 10 times in his United Nations speech. So I think Xi Jinping and China's communist leaders in Beijing are laughing today at Joe Biden. And that's a dangerous thing for China not to take the American president seriously.”

Rather than confronting adversaries, Biden spent much of his speech addressing climate change.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Distracts From Biden's Failed Border Polices By Smearing Border Patrol Agents...Again
Katie Pavlich
What Australian Officials Announced that Prompted the Rebellion Currently Taking Place in Melbourne
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Texas Gov. Abbott Signs Bill into Law Restricting Abortion-Inducing Drugs
Madeline Leesman

Oh, So That's Why the Liberal Mob Turned on a CNN Reporter
Matt Vespa
John Kerry Is Failing As Climate Czar. This Is Why.
Katie Pavlich
Mayorkas Ripped for Claiming His Border Plan Is 'Working'
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular