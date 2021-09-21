'Asleep at the Switch': Nikki Haley Rebukes Biden's UN Address

Former Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, Nikki Haley, rebuked President Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN on Tuesday. Haley said that Biden “ignored the reality” of adversaries.

"President Biden's speech ignored the reality and seriousness of America's threats and enemies," Haley said to Fox News on Tuesday following the president’s speech. "China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and terrorism, to name a few."

She added that under the Trump administration, it was known “where we stood.”

"Under the Trump administration, the world knew where we stood. At the U.N., we took the names of our enemies and had the backs of our allies,” she continued. “With Joe Biden asleep at the switch, our friends don't trust us, and our enemies are rejoicing."

Haley added in a series of tweets that Biden would not address China directly. Biden also seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council, despite evidence pointed out by Haley and others that the council covers up human rights abuses.

Joe Biden just announced he wants to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council.



We left the council because we should never lend America's credibility to a sham made up of the worst human rights abusers including China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 21, 2021

Joe Biden failed to even utter our greatest national security threat by name today: China.



While he bows to China on climate change, they're committing genocide of the Uyghurs, suppressing Hong Kong, threatening Taiwan, and covering up COVID-19.



He's weak and they know it. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 21, 2021

China is running circles around us, Russia and Iran sense our weakness, terrorists are gaining power, and our closest allies don’t trust us. Just how exactly is America leading by the “power of our example.”



With Joe Biden asleep at the switch, America’s enemies rejoice. — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 21, 2021

As Haley pointed out, Biden put the focus on climate change rather than other obviously pressing issues.