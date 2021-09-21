United Nations

'Asleep at the Switch': Nikki Haley Rebukes Biden's UN Address

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 2:15 PM
Former Ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, Nikki Haley, rebuked President Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN on Tuesday. Haley said that Biden “ignored the reality” of adversaries.

"President Biden's speech ignored the reality and seriousness of America's threats and enemies," Haley said to Fox News on Tuesday following the president’s speech. "China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Afghanistan, and terrorism, to name a few." 

She added that under the Trump administration, it was known “where we stood.”

"Under the Trump administration, the world knew where we stood. At the U.N., we took the names of our enemies and had the backs of our allies,” she continued. “With Joe Biden asleep at the switch, our friends don't trust us, and our enemies are rejoicing."

Haley added in a series of tweets that Biden would not address China directly. Biden also seeks to rejoin the UN Human Rights Council, despite evidence pointed out by Haley and others that the council covers up human rights abuses.

As Haley pointed out, Biden put the focus on climate change rather than other obviously pressing issues.

