Schumer 'Deeply Disappointed' in Parliamentarian's Ruling on Amnesty in Reconciliation Bill

The Senate’s parliamentarian issued a major blow to Democrats on Sunday night, ruling that amnesty provisions cannot be included in the proposed spending bill. The ruling states that Democrats’ immigration goals would represent “broad, new immigration policy” that “substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change.”

With this line, Senate Parliamentarian appears to slam the door on including immigration overhaul in reconciliation bill:



“Changing the law to clear the way to LPR [legal permanent resident] status is tremendous and enduring policy change that dwarfs its budgetary impact.” — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) September 20, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a proponent of including immigration policy changes under the guise of the budget bill, is "deeply disappointed" in the decision.

"We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues. Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days. The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative. America has always been that shining city on the hill that welcomes those pursuing the American Dream and our economy depends more than ever on immigrants," Schumer said in a statement.