Schumer 'Deeply Disappointed' in Parliamentarian's Ruling on Amnesty in Reconciliation Bill

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 20, 2021 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Senate’s parliamentarian issued a major blow to Democrats on Sunday night, ruling that amnesty provisions cannot be included in the proposed spending bill. The ruling states that Democrats’ immigration goals would represent “broad, new immigration policy” that “substantially outweighs the budgetary impact of that change.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), a proponent of including immigration policy changes under the guise of the budget bill, is "deeply disappointed" in the decision.

"We are deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues. Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days. The American people understand that fixing our broken immigration system is a moral and economic imperative. America has always been that shining city on the hill that welcomes those pursuing the American Dream and our economy depends more than ever on immigrants," Schumer said in a statement.

