GOP Senator Calls on Biden to Dismiss General Milley

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, is under fire for reportedly undermining the sitting Commander-in-Chief during the Trump administration and colluding with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). President Joe Biden is under pressure to dismiss Milley from GOP lawmakers, including Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“I write with grave concern regarding recent reporting that General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worked to actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces and contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). These actions by General Milley demonstrate a clear lack of sound judgement, and I urge you to dismiss him immediately,” Rubio wrote in a letter to President Biden. “Even more egregiously, reports indicate that General Milley interfered with the procedures by which the civilian commander-in-chief can order a nuclear strike. He purportedly instructed officials not to take orders without his involvement and forced them to take an oath to that effect. A senior military officer interfering with that civilian-controlled process is simply unacceptable at best, and at worst, would cause ambiguity which could lead to war. General Milley has attempted to rationalize his reckless behavior by arguing that what he perceived as the military’s judgement was more stable than its civilian commander. It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by General Milley or others. It threatens to tear apart our nation’s longstanding principle of civilian control of the military.”

In the face of the reports, the White House is maintaining support for Milley's abilities.