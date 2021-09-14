GOP Lawmakers Have Questions for FDA on 'Pressure' for Booster Shots from Biden Administration

The Biden administration is greenlighting booster shots for the COVID vaccination, with minimal guidance, despite mixed recommendations from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House GOP ranking member on Oversight and Reform James Comer (R-KY) are requesting information from the acting commissioner of the FDA, Janet Woodcock, on potential political pressure from the Biden administration.

???? Just sent a letter to the Acting FDA Commissioner demanding answers on concerns Biden’s White House pressured FDA officials to recommend boosters before they saw data showing boosters are necessary.



— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 14, 2021

The lawmakers request the following information in order to conduct oversight, per the letter:

All documents and communications relating to the study and implementation of a booster shot option for mRNA vaccine recipients. All documents and communications between the FDA and the White House relating to booster shots. All documents and communications related to President Biden’s August 18, 2021 announcement that booster shots would be available for Americans beginning September 20, 2021. All documents and communications relating to any effort by political appointees or White House personnel to review, revise, edit, delay, or prohibit publication of information related to booster shots. All documents and communications related to the departure of FDA scientist Marion Gruber. All documents and communications related to the departure of FDA scientist Phil Krause. All documents and communications relating to any adverse employment action taken or considered against any employee, official, or contractor of the federal government for actions taken in the course of their employment related to the science of American receiving booster shots.

The Biden administration recently mandated vaccinations for all federal workers, on top of requirements for private businesses with more than 100 employees. The president maintains that the edict is legal.