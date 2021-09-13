GOP Rep Tells Americans to 'Stand Up' to Biden's Vaccine Mandate

President Joe Biden announced late last week that all federal workers will be mandated to be vaccinated against COVID, while private businesses with more than 100 employees are also subject to vaccination requirements. The president's overreach was met with backlash, and the constitutionality of the edict is likely to be challenged.

Among those encouraging Americans not to comply with the federal government's overreaching directive is Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), who slammed Biden's order.

"The fact of the matter is, the President of the United States does not have this power. And I am saying to all my constituents, to the governor of Texas, do not follow this executive order. Do not fear the power of the federal government. Stand up along your neighbors, your community, your friends, and say 'no,'" Roy said in a video statement. "Don't believe that you have to listen to an unconstitutional, unlawful order from the President of the United States. You do not. And governors, and states, stand up and say no."

The White House is defending the mandate as a means of "encouraging" vaccination through "certain pathways." Previously, the president vowed that there would not be a COVID vaccination mandate.