Biden Official Brushes Off Rising Inflation

The Biden administration is facing multiple crises, including the migrant surge at the southern border, Americans stranded in Afghanistan, and rising inflation. The rising price of everyday goods affects average Americans disproportionately, but the White House is continually brushing off the problem. White House National Economic Council (NEC) Brian Deese said on Wednesday that most of the surge pricing is "in line with historical norms."

"If you take out those three categories [beef, pork, and poultry], we've actually seen prices increases that are more in line with historical norms," he said on Wednesday.

NEC Director Brian Deese on rising grocery prices: pic.twitter.com/HjPpJR3jUq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 8, 2021

This is not the first time the administration has undermined the real effects of inflation. Ahead of Independence Day, the White House touted a $.16 decrease in the average cost of a barbecue.

Earlier this year, the White House promised that inflation was "temporary" and "transitory" and that spending packages would serve as a fix, but months later, Americans are still feeling the effects of rising prices of everyday goods.