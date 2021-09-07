Afghanistan
Majority of Americans Concerned about Direction the Country Is Headed

Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In the wake of the Biden administration's botched withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, coupled with rising inflation and a migrant crisis at the southern border, Americans are increasingly concerned about the direction that the country is headed. A new poll conducted by Morning Consult found that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe that the country is going in the wrong direction.

The poll asked a sample of adults: "Now, generally speaking, would you say that things in the country are going in the right direction, or have they pretty seriously gotten off on the wrong track?"

The results found that 61 percent of adult respondents believe that the country is on the wrong track under President Joe Biden's watch, while 39 percent think that the president is guiding the country in the right direction.

In addition to Americans' lack of confidence in the direction of the country, President Biden's approval is also on the decline in multiple polls.

