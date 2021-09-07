Schumer Falsely Says All Americans Were Safely Brought Home From Afghanistan

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) incorrectly claimed that all Americans were safely evacuated from Afghanistan, despite the Biden administration's concession that citizens were left behind.

“The Americans, all of whom wanted to come out, have come out. Praise God,” Schumer said.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer falsely claims all Americans who wanted to leave Afghanistan have come out pic.twitter.com/2GXCqDzD8C — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

While Schumer claims all Americans were brought home, Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted on Tuesday that it will be difficult to evacuate Americans safely without U.S. forces on the ground.

Biden promised “if there are American citizens left, we’re going to stay until we get them all out.”



He broke his promise.



Now, Secretary of State Blinken says it’s a “challenge” to evacuate Americans without “personnel on the ground.” pic.twitter.com/MEoNAztiO6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021

Blinken is set to testify before a House committee and a Senate panel next week to discuss the administration's botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Biden administration has still not given the American people a plan to help return stranded Americans home. Last week, Blinken would not say whether or not any Americans have escaped from Afghanistan after the administration's withdrawal.