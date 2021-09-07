Greg Abbott Signs Election Integrity Bill Into Law

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R-TX) signed a comprehensive voting reform bill into law on Tuesday.

"Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas,"

WATCH: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs sweeping new voting bill, which Democrats say will make it harder for voters of color and disabled voters to cast a ballot https://t.co/UQDzwBLuKp pic.twitter.com/JYTEd4cNcX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2021

“Election integrity is now law in the state of Texas,” Abbott said while signing the legislation into law on Tuesday. Democrat critics say that the bill elevates "voter suppression" and harms voters of color. Texas Democrats in the state legislature recently fled the state in protest of debate and votes on the bill, but their stunt was unsuccessful.

The bill ramps up voter identification requirements for in-person and mail-in voting, bans unsolicited mail-in ballots from being sent out, implements more voter roll oversight, and empowers poll watchers, among other provisions.

Election integrity is now LAW in Texas.



This law:

?? Ensures every eligible voter gets to vote

?? Adds more hours to vote

?? Makes it harder for fraudulent votes to be cast

?? Makes ballot harvesting a 3rd degree felony



Bottom line: it's easier to vote & harder to cheat. pic.twitter.com/p9IDQg95IK — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 7, 2021

Other laws recently went into effect in Texas, including a controversial, far-reaching abortion ban and a constitutional carry bill.