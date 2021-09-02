Dems Reject Banks' Effort to Ban CRT in the Military

House Democrats sided with Critical Race Theory (CRT) again on Wednesday night, by rejecting an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) offered by Indiana GOP Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN), who also chairs the Republican Study Committee (RSC).

The Republican congressman's amendment sought to ban CRT from being taught in the military, specifically concerning funding by taxpayer dollars, but House Democrats voted down the measure during debate. Banks called CRT, which has been widely condemned by Republicans, "anti-Americanism" that has no place in the military.