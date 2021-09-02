Dems Reject Banks' Effort to Ban CRT in the Military

House Democrats sided with Critical Race Theory (CRT) again on Wednesday night, by rejecting an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) offered by Indiana GOP Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN), who also chairs the Republican Study Committee (RSC).
The Republican congressman's amendment sought to ban CRT from being taught in the military, specifically concerning funding by taxpayer dollars, but House Democrats voted down the measure during debate. Banks called CRT, which has been widely condemned by Republicans, "anti-Americanism" that has no place in the military.
Critical race theory and anti-Americanism don’t belong in our military. I pushed an amendment tonight to ban it, but Dems just voted it down. https://t.co/29EXu6Jlyc pic.twitter.com/cJ4XIkKJHg— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 2, 2021
Critical race theory & anti-Americanism should never be pushed on our military. I offered amendment last night to ban CRT in the military but Democrats voted it down. You can’t expect our troops to raise right hand to defend Constitution at same time saying it’s evil!! Stop it!!!— Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 2, 2021
Banks' amendment would've banned the following ideas from being promoted in the military, per his office.
- Any race is superior or inferior to any other race;
- The United States is a fundamentally racist country;
- The Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution are racist;
- An individual’s moral worth is determined by their race;
- An individual, by virtue of his or her race, is inherently racist or oppressive;
- An individual, by virtue of race, bears responsibility for the actions of other members of their race
He blasted CRT as a "racist and dangerous ideology," criticizing Democrats for allowing the military to teach that America is a "fundamentally evil or racist country."