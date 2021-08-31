'Historic Moment': DNC Gaslights Americans on Biden's Afghanistan Failure

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 9:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
'Historic Moment': DNC Gaslights Americans on Biden's Afghanistan Failure

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Biden administration declared Tuesday that the 20-year war in Afghanistan is over, even with Americans still stranded. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) praised President Biden for accomplishing “what no president has been able to,” ignoring the Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

“Today marks an historic moment in our nation’s history. After thousands of lives lost and trillions spent, President Biden accomplished what no president has been able to - ending a 20-year-long war. We are thankful for the brave service members, diplomats, volunteers, and their families who have sacrificed so much to successfully carry out one of the largest airlifts in U.S. history, protect the American people and deliver justice for the September 11 terrorist attacks,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “While the Biden administration will continue to work to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan, President Biden has kept his promise and brought our service members home, and ended our nation’s longest war, once and for all.”

The president previously promised that U.S. forces would stay in Afghanistan until all Americans are out, which ultimately did not happen.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Story About Biden Checking His Watch During Dignified Transfer Just Got a Lot Worse
Leah Barkoukis
American Citizens Were 'Left Hanging' in Afghanistan 'Circling Airport Gates'
Katie Pavlich

After the Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal, a New Biden Approval Poll Is Out
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Watch: Biden Administration Flip-Flops on Americans Being 'Stranded'
Reagan McCarthy

Reporter: If Military Knew Specific Details Ahead of Kabul Attack, Why Were US Troops There? Watch How Kirby Responded.
Leah Barkoukis
So, We Have a Texas Shooting That Might Have Been 'Inspired by Foreign Terrorists'
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular