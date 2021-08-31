'Historic Moment': DNC Gaslights Americans on Biden's Afghanistan Failure

The Biden administration declared Tuesday that the 20-year war in Afghanistan is over, even with Americans still stranded. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) praised President Biden for accomplishing “what no president has been able to,” ignoring the Americans left behind in Afghanistan.

“Today marks an historic moment in our nation’s history. After thousands of lives lost and trillions spent, President Biden accomplished what no president has been able to - ending a 20-year-long war. We are thankful for the brave service members, diplomats, volunteers, and their families who have sacrificed so much to successfully carry out one of the largest airlifts in U.S. history, protect the American people and deliver justice for the September 11 terrorist attacks,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “While the Biden administration will continue to work to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan, President Biden has kept his promise and brought our service members home, and ended our nation’s longest war, once and for all.”

This DNC statement from @harrisonjaime is next-level gaslighting.



Celebrating Biden’s botched evacuation that left 250 Americans and thousands of Afghan allies to die is a deeply embarrassing and pathetic display. pic.twitter.com/5oR8nmmNcI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 31, 2021

The president previously promised that U.S. forces would stay in Afghanistan until all Americans are out, which ultimately did not happen.