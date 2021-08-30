Afghanistan

Michael Waltz: Biden Handed Leverage to Taliban 'On a Silver Platter'

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Michael Waltz: Biden Handed Leverage to Taliban 'On a Silver Platter'

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to withdraw forces from Afghanistan looms, Florida Congressman and Green Beret Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that the Biden administration handed leverage to the Taliban “on a silver platter" and slammed the administration's "series of disastrous policy decisions."

“We’re in a terrible situation. And this notion that we have leverage over the Taliban-- let me tell you, having sat across the table from these thugs-- they’re going to turn on this team very quickly,” Waltz said on Fox News on Monday morning. “And every time they don’t get access to the billions of foreign reserves, economic assistance, or international recognition, they can walk down the street and take another hostage. They’re the ones with leverage. And this administration has handed it to them on a silver platter.”

Ahead of the deadline, the Biden administration still has not revealed how many Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well.
Julio Rosas
The Pentagon Really Doesn't Want to Talk About the Americans Being Left Behind in Kabul
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: Our Military Leaders Are Incompetent
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

'I’ll Regret Every Damn One of Those Decisions': Newsom Speaks Out As Recall Draws Near
Leah Barkoukis

Crenshaw Shreds Obama's Education Secretary for Latest Tweet About Anti-Maskers
Leah Barkoukis
Sullivan, Blinken Deny Report of Giving 'Kill List' to Taliban
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular