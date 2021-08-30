Michael Waltz: Biden Handed Leverage to Taliban 'On a Silver Platter'

Ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to withdraw forces from Afghanistan looms, Florida Congressman and Green Beret Michael Waltz (R-FL) said that the Biden administration handed leverage to the Taliban “on a silver platter" and slammed the administration's "series of disastrous policy decisions."

“We’re in a terrible situation. And this notion that we have leverage over the Taliban-- let me tell you, having sat across the table from these thugs-- they’re going to turn on this team very quickly,” Waltz said on Fox News on Monday morning. “And every time they don’t get access to the billions of foreign reserves, economic assistance, or international recognition, they can walk down the street and take another hostage. They’re the ones with leverage. And this administration has handed it to them on a silver platter.”

"They're the ones with leverage and this administration has handed it to them on a silver platter." @michaelgwaltz comments on the Taliban's influence over evacuation operations in Afghanistan @BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/k10Icp9JIL — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) August 30, 2021

Ahead of the deadline, the Biden administration still has not revealed how many Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan.

Biden Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby still doesn't know how many Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/qDBK77Q8Hr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2021