Supreme Court

Cori Bush Reacts to 'Partisan' Ruling on Unconstitutional Eviction Moratorium

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 27, 2021 9:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Cori Bush Reacts to 'Partisan' Ruling on Unconstitutional Eviction Moratorium

Source: AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday night that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium, and blocked the Biden administration’s edict. The high court sided with landlords in the case, and said that Congress must legislate the moratorium for it to continue.

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), who spearheaded a pressure campaign on the Biden administration to implement the order, criticized the court's “partisan” ruling.

Ahead of the court challenge, President Biden admitted that the edict was likely unconstitutional.

Recommended
The Danger of Biden's Fragile Ego
Larry O'Connor
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

CBS’s Brutally Honest Description of Biden’s Presidency After Kabul Attacks
Leah Barkoukis

Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Speaks Out For the First Time. Here's What He Told NBC News.
Leah Barkoukis
Biden Pressed to Explain His Decision For Leaving Bagram
Leah Barkoukis
This is How Biden Plans to Get Americans Out of Afghanistan After August 31
Katie Pavlich

U.S. Supreme Court Puts An End to Biden's Unconstitutional Eviction Moratorium
Rebecca Downs
Stephen Miller: 'Vast Majority' of Incoming 100,000 Afghans 'Rendered No Meaningful Assistance' To U.S. Forces
Scott Morefield
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular