Cori Bush Reacts to 'Partisan' Ruling on Unconstitutional Eviction Moratorium

By a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled late on Thursday night that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) does not have the authority to issue an eviction moratorium, and blocked the Biden administration’s edict. The high court sided with landlords in the case, and said that Congress must legislate the moratorium for it to continue.

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO), who spearheaded a pressure campaign on the Biden administration to implement the order, criticized the court's “partisan” ruling.

We were outside the Capitol for 5 days. Rain. Heat. Cold.



If they think this partisan ruling is going to stop us from fighting to keep people housed, they’re wrong.



Congress needs to act immediately. For every unhoused or soon to be unhoused person in our districts. https://t.co/Boi3rUaZ4Y — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 27, 2021

11 million people will face eviction if the Supreme Court blocks the eviction moratorium extension.



It’s a simple choice: Uphold the moratorium or put the lives and livelihoods of millions at risk.



The American people are counting on SCOTUS to make the right decision. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) August 24, 2021

Ahead of the court challenge, President Biden admitted that the edict was likely unconstitutional.