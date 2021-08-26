McConnell Blasts Biden for Letting Taliban Terrorists 'Operate Freely'

In the wake of the most deadly day for U.S. military forces in Afghanistan in over a decade, President Joe Biden has not yet commented on the death of at least 12 American service members at the hands of the Taliban. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) slammed the president for allowing terrorists to “operate freely” in Afghanistan.

“Our partners in a long fight against terror deserve better than the dark fate that will await them after the last military aircraft has departed. Terrible things happen when terrorists are allowed to operate freely. This murderous attack offers the clearest possible reminder that terrorists will not stop fighting the United States just because politicians grow tired of fighting them,” McConnell said in a statement. “I remain concerned that terrorists worldwide will be emboldened by our retreat, by this attack, and by the establishment of a radical Islamic terror state in Afghanistan. We need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill Americans and attack our homeland.”

It is sickening and enraging to hear that at least 12 U.S. servicemembers have been killed at the hands of terrorists in Kabul. We need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill Americans and attack our homeland. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ydke3F6sZ7 — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) August 26, 2021

The Biden administration also reportedly handed over a list of Americans, green card holders, and Afghan allies to the Taliban. Other Republican lawmakers went further than McConnell and called on the president to resign in light of this massive failure. Biden is set to address the nation later on Thursday afternoon.