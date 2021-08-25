Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo's Successor Makes a Major Concession About COVID Deaths

Aug 25, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) is officially out of office after offering his resignation in light of a damning report detailing years of sexual harassment in the workplace. The misconduct scandal is also accompanied by the shameless COVID policies implemented by Cuomo that caused an influx of preventable deaths in nursing homes. His administration admitted that all data was not published truthfully, and Cuomo's successor made a major concession about the cover-up. 

Kathy Hochul (D), New York's first female governor who succeeded Cuomo, acknowledged that nearly 12,000 COVID deaths went unreported by Cuomo. The state now says that 55,400 New Yorkers died of the virus when Cuomo reported 43,400 as of his last day in office.

"We're now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what's being displayed by the CDC," Hochul said during an appearance on MSNBC on Wednesday. "There's a lot of things that weren't happening and I'm going to make them happen. Transparency will be the hallmark of my administration."

The federal government had previously launched a probe into Cuomo's disgraceful nursing home scandal, but the disgraced governor faced no consequences. Republican lawmakers are still pushing for answers via additional investigation.

