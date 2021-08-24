VIP

Poll: Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal Causes Independents to Lose Faith in Biden

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 24, 2021 2:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden is overseeing multiple crises affecting the American people, including the current Taliban takeover in Afghanistan that began after the president recklessly withdrew U.S. military forces. Biden is receiving criticism from Republicans and Democrats on his botched Afghanistan approach, and a new poll shows that Americans are also frustrated with the president's decision.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll found that the president's approval ratings have taken a deep dive into the negatives, particularly among Independent voters.

For President Joe Biden, the cost of the war's chaotic end has been steep. His overall job-approval rating now stands at 41% approve versus 55% who disapprove – a big drop in the closely watched barometer of political health. While he has held the backing of 87% of Democrats, only 32% of independents now say he's doing a good job. (USA Today)

The same poll found that just 26 percent of respondents support his administration's approach to the withdrawal of forces. When asked about withdrawing forces overall, 53 percent supported removing U.S. military forces, but 62 percent of respondents disapproved of the administration's approach. While the Taliban continues to take over Afghanistan, the Biden administration cannot even reveal the number of Americans stranded under terrorist rule.

