Nikki Haley Has a Warning For Biden on Recognizing Taliban as Legitimate

In the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has not yet confirmed outright that the Taliban should not be recognized as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. Former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, had a stark warning for President Joe Biden and his administration on the dangers of recognizing the Taliban as legitimate.

“We must not give the Taliban the legitimacy of American recognition or aid. It is not a legitimate government, and no amount of embrace from China and Russia will make it so. We must also stop the Taliban from taking the Afghan seat at the United Nations,” Haley wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, the administration dodged questions on the possibility of recognizing the Taliban as a legitimate government. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby refused to promise that the federal government views the Taliban as an enemy.

"The thing we're working against right now is time and space. We wanna get as many people out of Kabul as we can in as little amount of time as we can," Kirby said when asked about viewing the Taliban as an enemy, claiming that there have been "no hostile interactions right now between American forces and the Taliban."