Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy Request 'Gang of Eight' Briefing on Afghanistan Failure

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) requested that the Biden administration give a briefing on the Afghanistan withdrawal failure to the “Gang of 8” in Congress. The group consists of 8 congressional leaders who are briefed on sensitive intelligence matters.

“Our current understanding is that the U.S. military secured the Hamid Kurzai International Airport in Kabul and is conducting the evacuation,” McConnell and McCarthy wrote to President Joe Biden. "It is of the utmost importance that the U.S. Government account for all U.S. citizens in Afghanistan and provide the necessary information and means of departure to all those Americans who desire to leave the country.”

The two GOP leaders request the following information from the administration, per the letter:

The number and location of U.S. persons currently located in Afghanistan, and the methodology to determine such a number and location

The Taliban’s security posture inside Kabul and the ability of U.S. persons to safely travel to Hamid Karzai International Airport from inside the city

The status of discussions with the Taliban to ensure the safety of U.S. persons

The ability of the U.S. Government to communicate with U.S. persons in country

The Administration’s plan to evacuate U.S. persons outside of Kabul who cannot travel safely to the city

The number of U.S. persons unaccounted for in the country and the potential reasons why such individuals have not been reached.

Meanwhile Biden is standing behind his decision, maintaining that there was no way to withdraw forces without chaos.