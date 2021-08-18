Republicans Celebrate Flip of Dem-Held Seat in Connecticut State Senate

Republicans flipped a state legislature seat in Connecticut on Tuesday night, in a huge victory in a district President Joe Biden won by over 25 percent in the 2020 election. Republican Ryan Fazio decisively defeated Democrat Alex Gevanter in the state’s 36th Senate District and ended the state Senate’s Democratic supermajority.

Congratulations to Republican @ryanfazio for winning Connecticut Senate District 36!



Biden won this district by 25 points in 2020 and tonight, we flipped it RED!



The RNC was proud to work with the @CTGOP to get out the vote. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 18, 2021

?? HUGE GOP win! Flipping a state senate race in a Connecticut district that Biden won by 20+! https://t.co/YM4u3c0fbl — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) August 18, 2021

?? STATE REPUBLICANS SECURE FIRST FLIP OF THE CYCLE ??



Congratulations to @ryanfazio for flipping Connecticut's state Senate District 36 from ?? to ??! pic.twitter.com/dL22vF9Ojj — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) August 18, 2021

Earlier this year, Republicans also held a battleground state House seat in Connecticut. Fazio's victory represents Americans' unfavorable view of the the Biden administration's policies, the Republican National Committee (RNC) said.

“Republicans coalesced in support of State Senator-elect Ryan Fazio and brought a sweeping victory in Connecticut," RNC spokesperson Rachel Lee said. "Fazio’s monumental win crushed Connecticut Democrats’ hopes to tread water in the midst of a failing presidency and Ned Lamont’s far-left agenda."

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) also celebrated Fazio's victory and voters' rejection of Democrats' "radical tax and spend" agenda.

His victory demonstrates that the people of Connecticut are sick and tired of the radical tax and spend agenda coming from Democrats in Hartford and in Washington, D.C. (3/6) — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) August 18, 2021

it’s more important than ever that we have strong Republican leadership in the states.



Tonight’s result is further evidence that Republicans are on offense this cycle, and the RSLC has no intention of slowing down when it comes to winning the tough fights ahead of us. (5/6) — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) August 18, 2021

The RSLC will continue to support state Republicans to ensure wins like this so that we can grow the future of our party and stop socialism from spreading to the states.” (6/6) — Republican State Leadership Committee (@RSLC) August 18, 2021

The next major electoral test for the Biden administration and Democrats is November's gubernatorial election in Virginia.