Afghanistan

Nikki Haley: President Biden 'Owes us Answers' on Botched Afghanistan Response

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Nikki Haley: President Biden 'Owes us Answers' on Botched Afghanistan Response

Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley joined the bipartisan chorus of voices criticizing President Joe Biden for his botched withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. 

“On the Afghan/Pakistani border, where those terrorist organizations stand, they are all plotting now. And you know what they’re plotting? They’re singing the same mantra they always have, which is ‘Death to America.’ That’s what we’re dealing with now,” Haley said on Fox News on Tuesday. “President Biden and Kamala Harris owe us answers. This was wrong. It was a slap in the face to every military family. It was a slap in the face to the American people. And the Afghan people deserved better.”

While Afghanistan falls to the hands of terrorists in the Taliban, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted on Tuesday that the president has not yet spoken with any world leaders.

The administration also would not commit to bringing every American home.

President Biden briefly addressed the crisis on Monday, but would not take full responsibility for the botched response and did not elaborate on the administration's plan for further action.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Most Disturbing Admission from Biden's National Security Adviser on Afghanistan Today
Matt Vespa
Colorado Congressman Takes on Twitter’s Taliban Double Standards
Carson Swick
Uh, Has Andrew Cuomo Actually Resigned?
VIP
Guy Benson
After Afghan Fiasco, Europe Finally Realizes That Joe Biden Is a Total Moron on Foreign Policy
Matt Vespa
The White House Is Relying on the Taliban's Goodwill to Allow Americans Out of Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Tom Cotton Slams Afghanistan Withdrawal: 'A Debacle of Joe Biden’s Making'
Carson Swick
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular