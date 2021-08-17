Adam Laxalt Makes Nevada Senate Bid Official

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R-NV) made his Senate run official on Tuesday morning. The seat is currently held by Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (R-NV). In his launch video, Laxalt pointed to specific groups that are “taking over America.”

"The wrong side is winning. The radical left, rich elites, woke corporations, academia, Hollywood, and the media – they’re taking over America. That’s your empire, right there, telling lie after lie. Making excuses for chaos and violence. Censoring truth that doesn’t fit their agenda," Laxalt said in the video, adding that Democrats seek to cancel “any who stand in their way.”

He pointed to his tenure in the Navy that began just after 9/11, noting that service men and women were all “Americans doing our part.” He added that as attorney general, he “fought for our Constitution and the American way of life,” and “stood up for victims.”

It’s official. I’m running for the United States Senate. Watch my announcement video and click here to help our campaign! >> https://t.co/k0guHubVAG pic.twitter.com/ufzmq0F48c — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) August 17, 2021

With a much anticipated Senate run, the former attorney general is already endorsed by Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who said that Laxalt is the candidate to beat Cortez Masto in the battleground race in 2022. Pointing to total Democratic control of Congress, Cotton said that Republicans are “going to change that come 2022, and that change starts right here in Nevada, when Adam Laxalt sends Catherine Cortez Masto packing home for Nevada."

Cortez Masto’s reelection, a target of Republicans, is currently rated “lean Democrat” by the Cook Political Report.