Watch: Missouri AG Likens Vaccine Mandate Advocates to 'Tyrants'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R-MO), also a candidate for U.S. Senate, had harsh words for COVID vaccination mandates.

Schmitt was asked about using “fear” to encourage employees to get vaccinated, and did not hold back.

“If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant in the history of the world, and dictator in the history of the world, has ever said to accumulate, aggregate, and maintain power. This is America, the freest country in the history of the world. And I don’t think that we should be allowing individual politicians to wanna grab power and never let go of it gain it in the first place. People can make their decisions,” Schmitt said on Thursday. “I believe in freedom, I believe in responsibility. People can make these very important decisions themselves. And I don’t wanna live in some futuristic, dystopian, biomedical security state.”

WATCH: Missouri AG @Eric_Schmitt rips COVID vaccine mandates



“If someone says that using fear is good, that is what every tyrant and dictator in the history of the world has ever said to accumulate, aggregate and maintain power.” pic.twitter.com/s090CJDPj6 — Charli Huddleston (@_CAHuddleston) August 12, 2021

Schmitt doubled-down on his promise, vowing to oppose mask mandates, vaccine passports, and further COVID lockdowns.

"Americans shouldn't have to live in some dystopian biomedical security state and I'm going to do everything I can as Attorney General to protect the rights of individuals. #NoMaskMandates #NoVaccinePassports #NoLockdowns," the AG wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Various Democrat-run cities have already reimplemented mask mandates and vaccine passports are not off the table.