Dem in a Major Swing District Calls it Quits Ahead of 2022

House Democrats were dealt another hurdle on Tuesday in the fight to keep their majority in the lower chamber. Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI), of the third congressional district, announced that he will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm election.
The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said that Kind chose retirement over defending House Democrats' record, including "rising prices, rising crime, and skyrocketing illegal immigration."
"Ron Kind chose to retire rather than defend Democrats' record of rising prices, rising crime, and skyrocketing illegal immigration," NRCC spokesperson Mike Berg said in a statement.
The Wisconsin Democrat narrowly won reelection in 2020, and former President Donald Trump carried the district by almost 5 points. Kind is one of a growing list of lawmakers who will not seek reelection.
Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.) is the seventh House member retiring after the 2022 elections. Also:
Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas)
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.)
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-Ariz.)
Rep. Tom Reed (R-N.Y.)
Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas)
House Democrats hold a historically slim majority and Republicans are overwhelmingly favored to take back the majority in 2022.