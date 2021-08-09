Budget

The Text of Senate Dems' Insane $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution Is Here

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
Posted: Aug 09, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senate Democrats unveiled the framework for the $3.5 trillion proposed budget resolution, as a vote is expected later this week. Notably, the budget resolution text does not include language to lift the debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that no Republicans will vote for a resolution that will raise the debt ceiling. Senate Democrats plan to pass the $3.5 trillion resolution with no Republican votes. 

The breakdown for each Senate committee is as follows:

Agriculture Committee: $135 billion.

Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs: $332 billion.

Commerce: $83 billion.

Energy and Natural Resources: $198 billion.

Environment and Public Works: $67 billion.

Finance: $1 billion for "debt reduction."

Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP): $726 billion.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs: $37 billion.

Judiciary: $107 billion.

Indian Affairs: $20.5 billion.

Small Business: $25 billion.

Veterans Affairs: $18 billion.

The budget also includes a host of liberal wish-list items.

Senate Republicans are blasting the expensive "tax and spend" resolution that is bankrolled by taxpayers.

The Senate also advanced the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure" package on Sunday, which is expected to receive a full vote on Monday or Tuesday.

Most Popular