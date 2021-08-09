The Text of Senate Dems' Insane $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution Is Here

Senate Democrats unveiled the framework for the $3.5 trillion proposed budget resolution, as a vote is expected later this week. Notably, the budget resolution text does not include language to lift the debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that no Republicans will vote for a resolution that will raise the debt ceiling. Senate Democrats plan to pass the $3.5 trillion resolution with no Republican votes.

The breakdown for each Senate committee is as follows:

Agriculture Committee: $135 billion. Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs: $332 billion. Commerce: $83 billion. Energy and Natural Resources: $198 billion. Environment and Public Works: $67 billion. Finance: $1 billion for "debt reduction." Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP): $726 billion. Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs: $37 billion. Judiciary: $107 billion. Indian Affairs: $20.5 billion. Small Business: $25 billion. Veterans Affairs: $18 billion.

The budget also includes a host of liberal wish-list items.

-- Lower Medicare age

-- Obamacare expansion

-- Increasing physicial supply

New revenue from:

-- Beefed up IRS tax enforcement

-- Taxing rich

-- Taxing corporations

-- Fees on polluters

-- Medicare negotiations — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 9, 2021

Senate Republicans are blasting the expensive "tax and spend" resolution that is bankrolled by taxpayers.

MORE TAXES (on everyone)



MORE INFLATION (on everyone)



MORE DEBT (on everyone) pic.twitter.com/QLEJv4duid — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 9, 2021

The Senate also advanced the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure" package on Sunday, which is expected to receive a full vote on Monday or Tuesday.