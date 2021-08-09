The Text of Senate Dems' Insane $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution Is Here

Senate Democrats unveiled the framework for the $3.5 trillion proposed budget resolution, as a vote is expected later this week. Notably, the budget resolution text does not include language to lift the debt limit. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) predicted that no Republicans will vote for a resolution that will raise the debt ceiling. Senate Democrats plan to pass the $3.5 trillion resolution with no Republican votes.
The breakdown for each Senate committee is as follows:
Agriculture Committee: $135 billion.
Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs: $332 billion.
Commerce: $83 billion.
Energy and Natural Resources: $198 billion.
Environment and Public Works: $67 billion.
Finance: $1 billion for "debt reduction."
Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP): $726 billion.
Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs: $37 billion.
Judiciary: $107 billion.
Indian Affairs: $20.5 billion.
Small Business: $25 billion.
Veterans Affairs: $18 billion.
The budget also includes a host of liberal wish-list items.
Also:— Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 9, 2021
-- Lower Medicare age
-- Obamacare expansion
-- Increasing physicial supply
-- (Too many climate/clean energy plans to summarize here)
New revenue from:
-- Beefed up IRS tax enforcement
-- Taxing rich
-- Taxing corporations
-- Fees on polluters
-- Medicare negotiations
Senate Republicans are blasting the expensive "tax and spend" resolution that is bankrolled by taxpayers.
?? It's here.— Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) August 9, 2021
Democrats have (finally) revealed the actual text of their "budget" proposal.
We read the whole thing so you don't have to.
Here's what's in it:
92 pages of reckless tax + spending.
MORE TAXES (on everyone)
MORE INFLATION (on everyone)
MORE DEBT (on everyone) pic.twitter.com/QLEJv4duid
The Senate also advanced the $1.2 trillion "Infrastructure" package on Sunday, which is expected to receive a full vote on Monday or Tuesday.