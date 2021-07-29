Flashback: Biden Challenged Americans to Mask Up for 100 Days. 6 Months in, a Mandate Is Back.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the mask guidance earlier this week, recommending that individuals, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors. The new guidance is a reversal of previous assertions that concluded fully vaccinated individuals were free to not wear masks. The CDC is now concerned about the Delta variant, but the decision is a major reversal for President Joe Biden.

The president vowed that Americans would be mandated to wear masks in the first 100 days of his administration. He challenged Americans to carry out their "patriotic duty" by masking up in that timeframe. Six months into his term, Biden has brought masks back.

Once in office, I will be asking the American people to wear a mask for the first 100 days of my administration. Not as a political statement, but as a patriotic duty. pic.twitter.com/0Uayw4sAs7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 29, 2020

Folks, if you’re fully vaccinated — you no longer need to wear a mask.



If you’re not vaccinated yet — go to https://t.co/4MYpWqXVVo to find a shot, and mask up until you’re fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/qcyG2WyCG2 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 13, 2021

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also ignoring obvious scientific evidence and forcing all members, staff, Capitol Police, and visitors to mask up in the complex. Those who refuse to comply are subject to arrest.

In today’s edition of Pelosi’s abuse of power, Capitol Police have been directed to arrest staff and visitors to comply with her mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.



For Members, they advise not arresting but “reporting Members to SAA for their failure to comply.”



1/2 pic.twitter.com/MtgGUndSIO — Congresswoman Kat Cammack (@RepKatCammack) July 29, 2021

Oddly enough, only the House has brought back a mask mandate thus far. On the other side of the Capitol, the Senate has not.