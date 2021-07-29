Nancy Pelosi
VIP

Flashback: Biden Challenged Americans to Mask Up for 100 Days. 6 Months in, a Mandate Is Back.

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Flashback: Biden Challenged Americans to Mask Up for 100 Days. 6 Months in, a Mandate Is Back.

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated the mask guidance earlier this week, recommending that individuals, including those fully vaccinated, wear a mask indoors. The new guidance is a reversal of previous assertions that concluded fully vaccinated individuals were free to not wear masks. The CDC is now concerned about the Delta variant, but the decision is a major reversal for President Joe Biden. 

The president vowed that Americans would be mandated to wear masks in the first 100 days of his administration. He challenged Americans to carry out their "patriotic duty" by masking up in that timeframe. Six months into his term, Biden has brought masks back.

On Capitol Hill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is also ignoring obvious scientific evidence and forcing all members, staff, Capitol Police, and visitors to mask up in the complex. Those who refuse to comply are subject to arrest.

Oddly enough, only the House has brought back a mask mandate thus far. On the other side of the Capitol, the Senate has not.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Biden Issues New Vaccine Mandates
Katie Pavlich

Revealed: Fauci's NIH Gave Tens of Millions in Grants to Chinese Labs
Matt Vespa

White House Opens the Door to More Lockdowns
Spencer Brown

Chris Cuomo Invited the 'Unvaccinated Only' California Restaurant Owner on His Show and Immediately Regretted It
Spencer Brown
Rep. Thomas Massie: Nancy Pelosi Has Become a Tyrant for Mandating Masks Again
VIP
Julio Rosas
Seattle Mayor Made an Interesting Plea Relating to Law Enforcement
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular