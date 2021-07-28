GOP Congressman Seeks Transparency From White House Over Hunter Biden's 'Art Sales'

Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL) is seeking transparency from the White House on Hunter Biden’s finances with new legislation. The Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act would mandate that the president and vice president report financial disclosures for non-dependent children, in the same way that is already required for spouses and dependent children under the Ethics in Government Act.

Today, Rep. Mike Waltz introduced the Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives (PAINTER) Act to require that presidents and vice presidents provide financial disclosures for all of their non-dependent children.https://t.co/7CSAn4qEB8 pic.twitter.com/4UlWlWZmfP — Congressman Waltz Press (@RepWaltzPress) July 28, 2021

The legislation would do the following, via Waltz' office.

The source and type of earned income exceeding $1,000

The source and amount of any honoraria received aggregating more than $200

The source and type of income from dividends, rents, interest, and capital gains exceeding $200 and the value of the amount

The source, description, and value of any gifts received due solely, or in part, to the non-dependent child’s relationship with the President or Vice President and

The source, description, and value of any reimbursements received due solely, or in part, to the non-dependent child’s relationship with the President or Vice President.

Waltz noted that the White House has avoided addressing the president's son's financial scandals, and said that such avoidance could "jeopardize the integrity" of the administration.

“Under this administration, we have witnessed shameless attempts to profit off Joe Biden’s presidency that jeopardize the integrity of the White House,” said Waltz. “Despite the Biden Administration’s silence on this issue, American citizens have a right to know who is attempting to purchase access to the White House through an ‘artist’, Hunter Biden, with no established credentials to warrant such enormous profits. The PAINTER Act will put transparency first in the White House and shed light on the actions of the adult children of the President or Vice President that can be used to influence their parent’s position of power.”

From the podium, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to shed light on the ethics Biden's "art sales."