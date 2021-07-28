Flashback: This Dem Accused Supreme Court of 'Tampering' With 2000 Election Results

Despite the mainstream narrative, Democrats have also questioned election outcomes historically. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), who once served as chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), once accused the Supreme Court of “tampering” with votes after the court’s historic decision in Bush v. Gore in 2000 in which President George W. Bush was ruled the victor.

“At the end of the day, if all votes were counted in Florida, Al Gore would be president today and George Bush would be back in Austin,” McAuliffe said at the time. “The Supreme Court stopped the counting of the votes, and if they had let the count go on, Al Gore would’ve gotten the necessary votes.” He went on to predict that more votes would be found for Gore at a later date.

McAuliffe is currently seeking his old gubernatorial job back. His GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, took note of McAuliffe’s unhinged comments.

The hypocrisy never ends with Terry McAuliffe.



In 2001, the first thing McAuliffe did as DNC chairman was challenge the legitimacy of the president, claim the election was stolen AND accuse the Supreme Court of “tampering” with the results.



Roll tape: pic.twitter.com/Rqv5uInsaB — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) July 28, 2021

McAuliffe continued to double down on the idea that Gore was the rightful victor:

"Folks, you know it, I know it, they know it," then- DNC Chair McAuliffe said at a Democratic Business Council dinner in 2001. "We won that election."

Having made these unfounded accusations previously, McAuliffe still claims that Youngkin, who never questioned an election outcome, denied results.