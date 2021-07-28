Supreme Court
VIP

Flashback: This Dem Accused Supreme Court of 'Tampering' With 2000 Election Results

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 28, 2021 1:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
Flashback: This Dem Accused Supreme Court of 'Tampering' With 2000 Election Results

Source: AP Photo/Richmond Times-Dispatch, Bob Brown, File

Despite the mainstream narrative, Democrats have also questioned election outcomes historically. Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe (D), who once served as chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), once accused the Supreme Court of “tampering” with votes after the court’s historic decision in Bush v. Gore in 2000 in which President George W. Bush was ruled the victor. 

“At the end of the day, if all votes were counted in Florida, Al Gore would be president today and George Bush would be back in Austin,” McAuliffe said at the time. “The Supreme Court stopped the counting of the votes, and if they had let the count go on, Al Gore would’ve gotten the necessary votes.” He went on to predict that more votes would be found for Gore at a later date.

McAuliffe is currently seeking his old gubernatorial job back. His GOP opponent, Glenn Youngkin, took note of McAuliffe’s unhinged comments.

McAuliffe continued to double down on the idea that Gore was the rightful victor:

"Folks, you know it, I know it, they know it," then- DNC Chair McAuliffe said at a Democratic Business Council dinner in 2001. "We won that election."

Having made these unfounded accusations previously, McAuliffe still claims that Youngkin, who never questioned an election outcome, denied results.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Death Blow? Sinema Torpedoes Democrats' $3.5 Trillion Budget Reconciliation
Reagan McCarthy

We've Discovered the Real Reason the CDC Is Requiring All Kids Wear Masks in Schools
Katie Pavlich
Looks Like Kamala Harris' Trip to Guatemala to Solve Border Crisis and Corruption Didn't Work
Julio Rosas
Fingers Pointed at Texas House Democrats as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Greater Washington, D.C. Area
Madeline Leesman
ICYMI: Trump Blasts New CDC Guidelines 'We're Not Going Back!'
Katie Pavlich
Immigration Judges Can No Longer Use 'Illegal Alien' to Refer to... Illegal Aliens: DOJ Memo
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular