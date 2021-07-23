Crime
VIP

GOP Senator Says Biden Has a 'PhD in Lying' Over 'Defund the Police' Claim

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Senator Says Biden Has a 'PhD in Lying' Over 'Defund the Police' Claim

Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

President Joe Biden brushed off a question about his party’s support for defunding the police after a CNN town hall on Thursday night. The president falsely claimed that “no one” in his party supports stripping funding from law enforcement, when the movement to defund the police exists exclusively in the Democratic Party.

"There’s no — no one in the Democratic Party [who] is anti-police,” Biden said.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took note of Biden’s misleading comments about defunding the police and reminded the president that his own party originated the idea of defunding law enforcement. Kennedy noted that Democrat mayors have voted to defund the police and said that Biden has a “PhD in lying.”

"President Biden is not telling the truth...President Biden has a PhD in it [lying]," Kennedy said on Thursday. "[Biden is lying] about cutting police spending. If you look at the Democratic Party platform, which he wrote, it talks extensively about 'reimagining' the police. Among President Biden's most ardent supporters are the Democratic of most large cities...they've all cut police spending."

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have indicated that they would be open to cutting funding for law enforcement.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
NY Post Op-Ed Zeroes In on What the CDC Is Missing When It Comes to Kids and Forcing Them to Mask Up
Matt Vespa
Did a Co-Host for The View Realize She Blew Up the Liberal Narrative on ID Mandates This Week?
Matt Vespa
DC Police Chief Incensed After Another Shooting In Broad Daylight: You Cannot Coddle Violent Criminals!
Julio Rosas
Is The Biden White House Hiding Breakthrough COVID Infections on Its Staff? They Won't Say.
Matt Vespa
The Biden DOJ Does Not Care If Democratic Governors Were Negligent in COVID Nursing Home Deaths
Matt Vespa
Deranged Senator: We Demand More Investigations Into...Brett Kavanaugh
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular