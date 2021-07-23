GOP Senator Says Biden Has a 'PhD in Lying' Over 'Defund the Police' Claim

President Joe Biden brushed off a question about his party’s support for defunding the police after a CNN town hall on Thursday night. The president falsely claimed that “no one” in his party supports stripping funding from law enforcement, when the movement to defund the police exists exclusively in the Democratic Party.

"There’s no — no one in the Democratic Party [who] is anti-police,” Biden said.

How not to answer questions from reporters: pic.twitter.com/W2IsUTyBzV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 23, 2021

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) took note of Biden’s misleading comments about defunding the police and reminded the president that his own party originated the idea of defunding law enforcement. Kennedy noted that Democrat mayors have voted to defund the police and said that Biden has a “PhD in lying.”

"President Biden is not telling the truth...President Biden has a PhD in it [lying]," Kennedy said on Thursday. "[Biden is lying] about cutting police spending. If you look at the Democratic Party platform, which he wrote, it talks extensively about 'reimagining' the police. Among President Biden's most ardent supporters are the Democratic of most large cities...they've all cut police spending."

Pres. Biden’s problem is with his party: When Democrats deemphasize the importance of the police, crime rises.



Democrats have let it happen all over America, and they’re morally responsible. pic.twitter.com/MwsklRO10d — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 23, 2021

Both President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have indicated that they would be open to cutting funding for law enforcement.