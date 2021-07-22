Senate Democrats Help Advance Eco-Terrorist to Public Lands Post

Senate Democrats helped advance another radical nominee to serve in the Biden administration on Thursday. Despite the completely partisan support behind her nomination, Tracy Stone-Manning advanced out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee to the floor of the upper chamber for a full vote to serve as head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Unlike other nominees, she received no GOP support.

Stone-Manning was found to be complicit in a tree-spiking incident in 1989, but lied to the Senate during her confirmation hearing, as Republican senators pointed out in opposition to her confirmation.

Tracy Stone-Manning is indisputably disqualified to lead @BLMNational. pic.twitter.com/fUUMRDJPuE — Sen. John Barrasso (@SenJohnBarrasso) July 22, 2021

Putting the tree-spiking ecoterrorist Tracy Stone-Manning in charge of the Bureau of Land Management is like putting an arsonist in charge of the fire department.



She should be rejected. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 22, 2021

If the Biden administration wants to have the face & the character of this administration represented by perjury, lying & conspiracy, they can confirm Tracy Stone-Manning, but she would be a stain on the administration. pic.twitter.com/FdUGoVh06Q — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) July 22, 2021

I voted against @JoeBiden's nomination of Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management.



This follows NEW information that emerged about her involvement in a tree-spiking crime including obstructing a federal investigation for four years.



We can't turn a blind eye. pic.twitter.com/0T5UJtqtGR — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 22, 2021

With the support of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Stone-Manning is likely to receive a tie vote in the Senate which will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris. Her confirmation is the latest of President Biden's to receive no Republican support.