Senate Democrats Help Advance Eco-Terrorist to Public Lands Post

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 3:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Senate Democrats helped advance another radical nominee to serve in the Biden administration on Thursday. Despite the completely partisan support behind her nomination, Tracy Stone-Manning advanced out of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee to the floor of the upper chamber for a full vote to serve as head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Unlike other nominees, she received no GOP support.

Stone-Manning was found to be complicit in a tree-spiking incident in 1989, but lied to the Senate during her confirmation hearing, as Republican senators pointed out in opposition to her confirmation.

With the support of Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Stone-Manning is likely to receive a tie vote in the Senate which will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris. Her confirmation is the latest of President Biden's to receive no Republican support.

