Charlie Crist
VIP

Movement to #FreeBritney Sees Bipartisan Support in Congress

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Movement to #FreeBritney Sees Bipartisan Support in Congress

Source: Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

The movement to liberate Britney Spears from a years-long legal conservatorship is gaining momentum nationwide and is seeing bipartisan support in Congress. Spears has decried the abusive situation caused by the conservatorship controlled by her father. Two members of the House of Representatives are teaming up to introduce legislation to increase protections for those in conservatorships like Spears'.

Reps. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Charlie Crist (D-FL) unveiled the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (FREE) Act, better known as the Free Britney Act. About 1.3 million Americans are under conservatorship, and Mace said Spears' situation shows a "darker side" of the system meant to protect Americans.

"Britney Spears' conservatorship is a nightmare. If it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone. Conservatorships undoubtedly protect countless vulnerable Americans from abuse, but the case of Britney Spears reveals a darker side to a system meant to protect people," Mace said. "In some cases, conservatorships can rob capable and innocent Americans of their money, careers, and even basic human rights, like the right to reproduce in Spears' case...To see a woman like Britney Spears have her most basic human rights permanently stripped away from her under the guise of 'protection' should be illegal."

Other GOP lawmakers invited Spears to testify in Congress to further detail the situation.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Rolling Stone Writer Highlights NPR's Hilarious Self-Own In Trying to Dunk on Ben Shapiro
Matt Vespa
Senate Republicans Preview Defeat of Schumer's 'Reckless Tax and Spending' Bill
Reagan McCarthy
Texas State Democrat's Tweet About COVID Super Spreader Events Did NOT Age Well
Julio Rosas
Democrats Rush to Rescue Fauci After Rand Paul Wrecks Him Again
Katie Pavlich
Rep. Randy Weber: What the US Can Do to Solve the Immigration Crisis After Securing the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
Super Spreader Texas Democrats Get a Pass from Psaki
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Robert Ariail
View Cartoon
Most Popular