McConnell Rips Democrats' 'Fake Outrage' During Hearing on 'Voting Rights' in Georgia

Democrats on the Senate Rules Committee are in Georgia on Monday for a field hearing, for the first time in two decades, to advocate for a federal takeover of the electoral system. Even after Republicans killed the corrupt “For the People Act,” last month, Democrats vowed to continue to fight for federalized elections.

The U.S. Senate Rules Committee is bringing the fight for a federal voting rights overhaul to Georgia today with its first field hearing in two decades to bring more attention to the state’s new Republican-led election overhaul. #gapol pic.twitter.com/UiI5vEh2fn — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) July 19, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took note of Democrats’ “fake outrage” surrounding voting reforms.

“Democrats’ fake outrage may have driven jobs and opportunities out of the state of Georgia, but I’m sure Georgians will appreciate that Democrats are bringing their own partisan circus to town instead. This silly stunt is based on the same lie as all the Democrats’ phony hysteria from Georgia to Texas to Washington D.C. and beyond — their efforts to pretend that moderate, mainstream state voting laws with more generous early voting provisions than blue states like New York are some kind of evil assault on our democracy,” McConnell said.

The GOP leader added that Americans overwhelmingly agree with voting laws signed by GOP governors, including in Georgia; voter identification laws are popular among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.

“Americans agree with Republicans: It should be easy to vote and hard to cheat. You have to ask yourself why Democratic politicians across America are this panicked and this hysterical over modest ballot integrity measures, like voter ID, which big majorities of Americans support,” McConnell concluded.

Georgia's newly enacted law actually expands voting access via extended early voting, despite Democrats' outrage and unfounded claims of "voter suppression."