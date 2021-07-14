Psaki Defends Texas Dems' 'Outspoken Efforts,' Refuses to Condemn Communism

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the Texas Democrats who fled their state for Washington, D.C. this week in order to avoid voting on election integrity legislation.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki about the Democrats’ stunt, specifically if President Joe Biden ever fled town during his time in the United States Senate in order to avoid a vote.

"Do you know any examples from his 36 years in the Senate that Joe Biden just hopped on the train and left town to avoid a vote that he knew he was going to lose?"

Psaki said that President Biden and the administration believe that the legislators "were making a statement through action in opposition to efforts in their state to oppose restrictions on people's fundamental rights and their right to vote in their state." She added that the president "applauds" the lawmakers' actions and "outspoken efforts."

Jen Psaki defends Texas House Democrats who fled the state to break quorum and avoid voting on election integrity legislation:



"You should be outspoken when you have concerns about 'affronts to democracy.'" pic.twitter.com/TjdXmsUrwS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2021

Psaki continued to echo false Democrat talking points that election integrity bills, including the GOP-backed version in Texas, suppress legal votes. After defending Democrat lawmakers for not doing their job, Psaki also refused to condemn Cuba's communist regime in the face of citizen protests.