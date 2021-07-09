Georgia
Warnock Reminded How Much He Cost Georgia with MLB Boycott

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 09, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Ben Gray

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is being reminded that he sided with a woke boycott of his state, ahead of next week's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game. The league pulled the game out of Georgia in protest of the newly-enacted, common-sense voting reform law that takes aim at potential for fraud while also expanding access to the ballot box. 

The corporate boycott cost Georgia $100 million in lost revenue, as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) reminded Warnock in a new ad.

"$100 million dollar boost to Georgia's economy. Until the radical left, woke crowd took it all away, forcing the MLB to boycott Georgia," the ad's narrator says. "Senator Warnock refused to oppose it. Senator Warnock's voice cost Georgia $100 million dollars."

Warnock applauded the "great power" and "ability to push for change" that is had by corporations.

"Businesses and organizations have great power in their voices and ability to push for change, and I respect the decision of the players to speak out against this unjust law," Warnock said of the boycott. "And today's decision by MLB is the unfortunate consequence of these politicians' actions."

The entire boycott was based upon a false narrative of "voter suppression," when Georgia's new law actually expands access to voting.

Most Popular