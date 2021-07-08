RNC

RNC, NRSC Team Up To Fight Biden DOJ's Lawsuit Against Georgia Over Voting Law

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 10:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
RNC, NRSC Team Up To Fight Biden DOJ's Lawsuit Against Georgia Over Voting Law

Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Republican National Committee (RNC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) are teaming up to fight the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state of Georgia over its newly-enacted voting reform law. The Department of Justice (DOJ), led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, baselessly claimed that the Election Integrity Act denies voters of color access to the ballot box.

The RNC and NRSC are intervening to fight against a “Democrat power grab,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said.

"After failing to sell H.R.1 / S.1 to the American people, Joe Biden and Democrats are weaponizing the Justice Department by trying to strong-arm the state of Georgia into making its elections less secure. The RNC is intervening in this case because the security of the ballot is more important than Democrat power grabs," McDaniel said. "We look forward to working with the NRSC to fight this incredibly weak lawsuit, which will follow Brnovich v. DNC as another Republican win for election integrity and the rule of law."

The Supreme Court recently upheld Arizona's similar voting law, which was challenged by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The high court's ruling weakens the DOJ's case against Georgia's law that is overwhelmingly popular.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
One Key Detail Forgotten in the Latest Capitol Hill Riot Arrest
Matt Vespa
Report Identifies Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt
Leah Barkoukis
Fauci Demands Vaccine Hesitant 'Get Over This Political Statement'
Leah Barkoukis
'State of Siege' in Haiti As Authorities Kill Four Suspects in Presidential Assassination
Spencer Brown
Confirmed: The NSA Saw Tucker Carlson's Communications
Katie Pavlich

Abortion Activists Flout the Law to Provide Dangerous Chemical Abortion Pills
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular