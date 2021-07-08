Xavier Becerra: It Is 'Absolutely the Government's Business' to Know Individuals' Vaccination Status

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra backed up the Biden administration’s plan to go “door to door” advocating for the COVID vaccination. Becerra took it even further, arguing that it is “absolutely the government’s business” to know individuals’ COVID vaccination status.

“The federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans alive during this pandemic," Becerra said during a CNN appearance on Thursday morning. "So it is absolutely the government's business, it is taxpayers' business, if we have to continue to spend money to try and keep people from contracting COVID."

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra: "It is absolutely the government's business" to know who has and who has not been vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/Kukod1zIUO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2021

In the face of pushback for the administration's plan to invade individuals' privacy, Becerra maintained that knocking on doors "has never been against the law."

"Knocking on a door has never been against the law, you don't have to answer," he said. "But we hope you do, because if you do we can hopefully help dispel some of those rumors that you've heard and hopefully get you vaccinated."

The president made another vaccine push on Wednesday, urging Americans to do the "patriotic" thing.

“It’s never been easier, and it’s never been more important," Biden said on Wednesday, urging vaccinations. "Do it now for yourself and the people you care about, for your neighborhood, for your country. It sounds corny, but it’s a patriotic thing to do.”