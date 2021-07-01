Progressive Activist Launches Long-shot Bid Against Popular GOP Senator

The fight between Republicans and Democrats for the Senate majority is underway ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The map is said to favor Democrats, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has a handful of vulnerable incumbents in his caucus up for reelection 2022, including Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

One progressive activist, Charles Booker, launched a longshot bid to unseat incumbent GOP Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who is not vulnerable by any pollster's prediction. Booker lost a 2020 primary to Amy McGrath, who was the Democratic nominee to face Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) last November. After spending nearly $100 million to unseat McConnell, McGrath lost by almost 20 points. Booker's mission to unseat Paul has a similar probability.

Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler.



We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul.



I’m running. pic.twitter.com/Za7JJ1wz0D — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 1, 2021

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) welcomed the self-proclaimed socialist to the race.

"After getting trounced during the 2020 elections, Kentucky Democrats are taking a radically different approach to the 2022 Senate race with Charles Booker," said press secretary Katharine Cooksey. "Kentuckians already know Booker as a proud socialist who wants to defund the police, take away their guns, hike taxes, and destroy jobs all across the Commonwealth with the Green New Deal. Booker is too liberal for Kentucky, and his socialist manifesto has no place in the Senate. Charles Booker, Bernie Sanders, and their socialist allies are no match for conservative Senator Rand Paul who proves each and every day that he will stand up for Kentuckians and Kentucky values."

The Cook Political Report rates Paul's reelection as "solid Republican," the highest possible safe rating.