Crenshaw Calls for Olympic Qualifier Who Snubbed the National Anthem to Be Removed

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 11:15 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

U.S. Olympic qualifier Gwen Berry is under fire for turning away from the national anthem on the podium at the Olympic Trials over the weekend. The Hammer Thrower felt she was “set up” by having to hear the national anthem, and draped a t-shirt reading “Activist Athlete” over her face during the anthem. 

"I feel like it was set up. I feel like they did that on purpose, and I was pissed, to be honest," Berry said of the national anthem being played. "I put my shirt over my head. It was real disrespectful. I know they did that on purpose, but it'll be alright."

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) had harsh words for Berry’s unpatriotic behavior, and called for her to be removed from the team.

“We don’t need any more activist athletes. She should be removed from the team. The entire point of the Olympic team is to represent the United States of America. That’s the entire point,” Crenshaw said on Monday morning. “It’s one thing when these NBA players do it, okay fine, then we’ll just stop watching. Now the Olympic team, multiple cases of this, they should be removed. That should be the bare minimum requirement: that you believe in the country you’re representing.”

Most Popular